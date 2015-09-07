Johnny Manziel throwing again at Browns practice

The Plain Dealer reported that Cleveland's backup quarterback was seen tossing the ball during Monday's practice after missing the team's final two preseason games with elbow tendinitis.
Manziel graduated to lobbing the pigskin after spending the past few days launching a mixture of weighted orbs and tennis balls.
After having two weeks off Manziel indicated that his arm is back to Day 1 form, per the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.
Still wearing a sleeve on his elbow -- something Manziel's done often -- last year's first-round pick threw during position drills and also handed the ball off. Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer wrote that Johnny "put good spin on the ball" and showed no sign of discomfort.
Manziel remains lodged behind veteran starter Josh McCown, but the Browns -- who also signed Austin Davis on Monday -- loom as a lock to roll out multiple starters in 2015. Getting a long look at Manziel still remains a central focus ahead of next year's draft.