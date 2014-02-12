Johnny Manziel, the next Tony Romo? Prospect/pro similarities

Mack is one of my favorite players in this draft class. He offers a relentless motor, explosive get-off and violent hands, three of the same qualities I noticed in Clay Matthews when I scouted him at USC. Matthews is more fluid and has an easier time bending the edge, but he and Mack are both ideal fits as 3-4 outside linebackers. Their physical measurables are almost identical. Matthews produced 10 sacks in his rookie campaign, a total that Mack is plenty capable of matching in his inaugural season.