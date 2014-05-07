Johnny Manziel's draft future will impact fantasy

M.G.: First off, if 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns is disappointing, I'll learn to live with disappointment. Peterson was a victim of his own success. After the 2,000-yard season, it was going to be hard to follow up with a proper encore (just ask Chris Johnson). That said, it's hard to imagine a league where A.D. isn't one of the first three players off the board. He's rushed for 1,200-plus yards in every season except 2011, when a torn ACL limited him to 12 games. He's also scored double-digit touchdowns in every season of his career. Now Peterson will work in Norv Turner's offense, where he'll have the chance to catch the football out of the backfield. It's not only a way to potentially increase his production, but could save some wear-and-tear on a body that has had three surgeries in three years.