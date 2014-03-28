Johnny Manziel's best NFL fits include Texans, Jaguars, Raiders

Chip Kelly very nearly lured Manziel to Oregon when the QB was coming out of high school. In fact, Manziel verbally committed to Oregon before eventually switching to Texas A&M. Now head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelly attended Thursday's pro day, and it's impossible not to imagine Manziel as the ideal triggerman for Kelly's wide-open offense. Of course, the Eagles certainly don't have a glaring need at the position, with Nick Foles fresh off a stellar, Pro Bowl campaign. (Not to mention, Philly just signed Mark Sanchez as a backupand the franchise drafted Matt Barkley in the fourth round last April.) Another road block to this potential pairing: The Eagles pick 22nd in Round 1, meaning they'd almost certainly have to trade up to acquire Manziel. All that said, given Kelly's mastery of the spread offense and his familiarity with Manziel's game, it's not completely out of the realm of possibility. Philadelphia could select Manziel and give him plenty of time to develop on the sideline behind Foles. It might not sound like a great idea now, but it's the kind of plan that helped Aaron Rodgers become a great one in Green Bay after biding his time on the bench. That said, it's hard to imagine Manziel enjoying any type of substantial waiting game. ...