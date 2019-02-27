Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel released by CFL's Montreal Alouettes

Published: Feb 27, 2019 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Johnny Manziel's time in the Canadian Football League is fini.

The CFL's Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have released the former Cleveland Browns quarterback after less than one season in the league.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed offered in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

Manziel was approved to play in the CFL in Dec. 2017. The quarterback signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the 2018 season. Hamilton then traded Manziel to the Alouettes in July.

Manziel started eight games for Montreal, throwing for 1,290 yards, five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and CB ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he's 'going to make a full recovery' following concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Tuesday he expects to "make a full recovery" after suffering a concussion in a scary collision Monday with Rams running back Cam Akers.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn't enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson playing for the club again, Caserio cast doubt on the possibility, but didn't dismiss it out of hand, either.
news

Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in South Florida for public exposure, aggravated battery of officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle ﻿Malik McDowell﻿ was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on charges of public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Relationship with Matt LaFleur 'totally good' ahead of 49ers-Packers rematch

The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the postgame handshake following the Packers' Week 3 victory at Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers coach giving an icy greeting to his colleague. Ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round rematch, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur.
news

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

The top-seeded Titans anticipate the return of Derrick Henry for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals. "It's going to be a big week of practice for us," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker (concussion) carted off field during playoff loss to Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ was carted off the field in Monday's NFC Wild-Card Game against the Los Angeles Rams following a tackle of ﻿Cam Akers﻿. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW