Johnny Manziel re-hires agent Erik Burkhardt

One of the most radioactive quarterbacks in recent league history is asking for another chance -- again.
Johnny Manziel has re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt to help him craft a comeback, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning.
Both reported that the former Browns quarterback was first asked to make "serious commitments" to Burkhardt, who dropped Manziel as a client last February.
Now the former Texas A&M star is drawing "real interest from teams" at this week's NFL Scouting Combine on Indianapolis, according to the NFL Network duo.
Manziel was released by the Browns last March following two ultra-turbulent seasons in Cleveland. The 24-year-old quarterback was suspended four games last year for a substance-abuse violation and found himself embroiled in a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The charge reportedly is "on track to be dismissed under conditions," per The Dallas Morning News.
"Everything has been going extremely smoothly and my life is trending upward," Manziel told Judge Roberto Cañas in Dallas on Tuesday.
A hyped-up first-round draft pick by the Browns in 2014, Manziel started just eight games for the team, throwing seven touchdowns and seven picks and failing to morph into the superstar under center Cleveland expected.
While he improved on the field in 2015, Manziel's progress was quickly undermined by a barrage of off-the-field issues that evolved into a chaotic year-plus away from the game.
While his skills remain enticing, it's fair to wonder if Manziel will ever become an NFL starter in a league where quarterbacks obsess over the position night and day.
We'll find out soon enough how much genuine interest remains around Johnny Football.