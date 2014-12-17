Johnny Manziel must show Browns potential for development

New coach Mike Pettine began the season with established hometown boy Brian Hoyer, who had shown promise in 2013 before suffering a season-ending injury. But in the first 13 games of 2014, the journeyman sputtered to a 76.3 QB rating, with 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a lowly 55.3 percent completion rate. Finally, after Hoyer completed just 13 of his 30 passes (with no touchdowns and two interceptions) in a loss to the Colts that dropped the Browns to 7-6, Pettine decided it was time to look to the future of the franchise. He put Manziel into the lineup for a big divisional showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hoyer and the Brownshad beaten the Bengals 24-3 in Cincy one month prior. Now it was up to a rookie quarterback -- making his first NFL start -- to repeat that feat and keep Cleveland's playoff hopes alive.