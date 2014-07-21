Johnny Manziel, Jay Gruden, Andre Johnson fuel camp intrigue

For years, receiver Andre Johnson was the best thing the Houston Texans had going for them -- he was the best player on the field, the best representative off it, and, in some lean years, maybe the only Texan fans around the country even paid attention to. But now everyone is going to watch him for another reason: After years of futility, Johnson wants to win, doesn't think the Texans are going to do that and apparently wants out. He has already lost $1 million in bonuses because he skipped offseason team obligations, and the team declined to let him off the hook -- a questionable decision in itself -- and he stands to lose as much as $30,000 for each day of training camp he skips. The Texans don't want to let him go; among other reasons, they would be on the salary-cap hook for millions. If this standoff is not resolved quickly, perhaps by the time Texans veterans report on Friday, it has the potential to poison Bill O'Brien's first training camp, to say nothing of the fortunes of an offense that is now in the hands of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.