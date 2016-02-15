Johnny Manziel hanging out with Louie Anderson?

Well, he did hang out with Anderson with one point -- just not this past weekend.
Anderson posted a photo over the weekend of himself with Manziel, but the ex-Family Feud host told ESPN the photo was taken at the 2015 NBA Finals.
Manziel also allegedly turned up at the wedding of former Texas A&M teammate Mike Evans. You can find that picture here.
The moment everyone is waiting for, of course, is when Manziel speaks out. The Browns have all but announced Manziel's release while members of the quarterback's family are hoping for a drastic recovery. For now, fans and friends of Manziel will just have to settle for a few pictures.