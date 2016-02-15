Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel hanging out with Louie Anderson?

Published: Feb 15, 2016 at 02:42 AM

Johnny Manziel is hanging out with...comedian Louie Anderson?

Well, he did hang out with Anderson with one point -- just not this past weekend.

Anderson posted a photo over the weekend of himself with Manziel, but the ex-Family Feud host told ESPN the photo was taken at the 2015 NBA Finals.

Manziel also allegedly turned up at the wedding of former Texas A&M teammate Mike Evans. You can find that picture here.

The moment everyone is waiting for, of course, is when Manziel speaks out. The Browns have all but announced Manziel's release while members of the quarterback's family are hoping for a drastic recovery. For now, fans and friends of Manziel will just have to settle for a few pictures.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

