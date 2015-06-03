Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel getting harassed for rehab by fans

Published: Jun 03, 2015 at 12:59 AM

Johnny Manziel's golf course incident was labeled a non-story by Browns head coach Mike Pettine Tuesday and he insisted that the organization is not ready to move on from the quarterback.

But something else was said about the mercurial quarterback that slipped through the cracks a bit.

Here's cornerback Joe Haden, a friend of Manziel's:

"I'm walking around with Johnny and we're leaving a little restaurant, we're walking back to valet going to the car, and then, you just hear, 'How was rehab?'" Haden told The Plain-Dealer on Tuesday. "I'm like, 'Dude, you're just getting at him when we're chilling, leaving the restaurant,' so it's just negativity that people are trying to get a reaction out of him, and it's upsetting."

Essentially, this is a playbook on how not to be a good fan, or person of the world for that matter. In the not-so-distant past, I covered Ravens safety Will Hill and I remembered him telling me why he kept finding himself in a difficult place. Though I have no first-hand experience with Josh Gordon, I can only imagine the difficulties he's faced as well.

The bottom line is that people who enter rehabilitation need help and constant support.

Rehab is difficult enough without people constantly getting in a person's face about it. Manziel, like Hill and Aldon Smith, and anyone else who has tried to go through a program, should be applauded for their efforts. It's not an easy thing to do and, for once, it's not about how their absence impacts your team.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Newly signed LB Drue Tranquill says 'there's no promises' on starting role in Kansas City

Linebacker Drue Tranquill went from the Chargers to their division rival, the Chiefs. However, Tranquill's time in Kansas City may not be full of action as he is not promised a starting role.

news

Jets OT Mekhi Becton 'excited' for training camp, feels 'more confident' entering 2023 season

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton says this has been the "most excited" he's felt for a training camp as he enters his fourth NFL season.

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More