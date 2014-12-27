Johnny Manziel fined for being late to treatment

Johnny Manziel's rough rookie season ends not with just a trip to injured reserve, but with a lighter pocketbook.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a Browns source, that the rookie quarterback was docked an undisclosed amount by the team for being tardy to receive medical treatment.
Though it was noted that he and Josh Gordon -- who was suspended for violating team rules -- both skipped Cleveland's walkthrough, per NFL Media columnist Michael Silver, Manziel was not required to attend, as he's on IR with a hamstring ailment.
