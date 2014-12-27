Around the NFL

Johnny Manziel fined for being late to treatment

Published: Dec 27, 2014 at 12:06 PM

Johnny Manziel's rough rookie season ends not with just a trip to injured reserve, but with a lighter pocketbook.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a Browns source, that the rookie quarterback was docked an undisclosed amount by the team for being tardy to receive medical treatment.

Though it was noted that he and Josh Gordon -- who was suspended for violating team rules -- both skipped Cleveland's walkthrough, per NFL Media columnist Michael Silver, Manziel was not required to attend, as he's on IR with a hamstring ailment.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the biggest matchups in Week 17 and makes its picks for the last week of the season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

On Thursday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround after being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at Thursday's "NFL Honors."

news

Running list of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2022 NFL season

Thursday night celebrates another year of excellence in the NFL with the 12th edition of "NFL Honors." Here is a running list of winners from the event celebrating accomplishments from the 2022 season.

news

Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Now former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was named The Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year at Thursday's "NFL Honors."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE