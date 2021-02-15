Johnny Manziel participates in Fan Controlled Football: 'Feels like I'm super washed up'

Johnny Manziel was back on a football field this weekend.
The former Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick participated in the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday night. It was Manziel's first game since 2019 with the Alliance of American Football. The 28-year-old hasn't played an NFL game since 2015 in Cleveland.
Manziel completed 1-of-5 passes for 11 yards while rushing for 67 yards and a TD on eight carries as his Zappers lost 48-44 to the Beasts.
"Feels like I'm super washed up, but still had a blast,'' he said after the game, via Josh Peter of USA TODAY. "That was the most fun I've had in a while.''
The highlight of Manziel's night was a 38-yard run on his first play from scrimmage.
The FCF is an arena league played on a 50-yard field that is 35 yards wide. The start-up league includes investors with NFL ties: Chad Johnson, Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman.
"We're having a blast," Manziel said. "This league is fun, and everybody that's here is having a good time, so we'll keep getting better."
The former Heisman Trophy winner hasn't received interest from the NFL in years, and Manziel doesn't sound concerned with finding another football-playing career. He joined the FCF just for fun.
"The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on," Manziel said. "Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers."