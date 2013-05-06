Johnny Manziel doesn't look like elite NFL quarterback prospect

Evaluators will, of course, spend time breaking down his performance in losses to Florida and LSU. In those efforts, Manziel was confined to the pocket, unable to make the kinds of spectacular plays that have become a signature part of his repertoire. This was particularly evident in the loss to LSU, during which Manziel completed just 29 of 56 passes for 276 yards, gave up three interceptions and was held to 27 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Those numbers were dramatically worse than his season averages -- which might be telling, considering how many pro prospects were dotting the Tigers' roster at the time (six defenders from LSU's starting lineup that day went on to be drafted last month). Their collective speed and athleticism seemed to nullify Manziel as a threat. Unable to run away from the defense, Manziel failed to demonstrate enough effectiveness as a pocket passer to win with just his right arm. Given that pro defenses will feature even more big, physical and fast athletes, questions regarding Manziel's ability to thrive in the NFL are valid.