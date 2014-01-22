Johnny Manziel creates intrigue for fantasy owners

In hindsight, you definitely get the last laugh. It wasn't crazy to think McCoy could have a big season if you followed Chip Kelly's offenses at the University of Oregon. But until seeing it in action at the NFL, it's understandable why there was skepticism. As for next season, it's not unreasonable to think Shady could go No. 1 in plenty of leagues. It will likely come down to McCoy and Jamaal Charles for that honor. One thing to keep in mind. No running back who finished a season with the most fantasy points at the position has finished any better than fourth the next season.