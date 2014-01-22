Johnny Manziel creates intrigue for fantasy owners

Michael Fabiano is off this week, so Marcas Grant comes off the bench to handle this week's Mailbag.
Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Can Johnny Manziel make an immediate fantasy impact? -- @21fm (via Twitter)
Without a doubt. If there's anything "Johnny Football" proved during his brief career at Texas A&M, it's that he is a playmaker. His ability to avoid the rush and get the ball downfield will serve him well in the NFL. If the Cleveland Browns are indeed looking to move up to assure themselves a chance of drafting the young QB, it could make his fantasy appeal very interesting. The idea of Manziel throwing to Josh Gordon is a tantalizing one. Just don't overinflate his draft value. Right now, Manziel's a QB2 in most leagues. Make certain you get a proven commodity at the position before taking the chance.
Who is a good sleeper rookie that I can take in the later rounds of the draft? -- @ManOfGod365 (via Twitter)
Obviously plenty of things will change in this regard as we go through all the processes up to and including the 2014 NFL Draft. But there are a few early names worth keeping an eye on, including running backs Ka'Deem Carey (Arizona) and Charles Sims (West Virginia) -- the latter drawing early comparisons to Giovani Bernard. At the receiver spot, Brandin Cooks (Oregon State) hasn't drawn quite the attention of guys like Sammy Watkins, Marqise Lee or Mike Evans, but Cooks is an explosive big-play threat who has been mentioned alongside Tavon Austin. For more, it's worth keeping up with NFL.com's College Football 24/7 right up until draft day.
Foles was a fantasy revelation in 2013 -- if you extrapolate his numbers over a 16-game season, he would have been the third-highest scoring player behind only Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. That said, he'll probably fall in the lower half of the QB1 rankings next year. The Eagles quarterback certainly showed that he has an excellent grasp of the offense and can be a playmaker in the pocket. Part of what helped his value was his ability to protect the football, throwing just two interceptions last season. It's nearly impossible to believe he can duplicate that feat next season.
Any chance LeSean McCoy becomes a legitimate No. 1 overall pick next season? Some people called me crazy for thinking it this season. -- @Bjax88 (via Twitter)
In hindsight, you definitely get the last laugh. It wasn't crazy to think McCoy could have a big season if you followed Chip Kelly's offenses at the University of Oregon. But until seeing it in action at the NFL, it's understandable why there was skepticism. As for next season, it's not unreasonable to think Shady could go No. 1 in plenty of leagues. It will likely come down to McCoy and Jamaal Charles for that honor. One thing to keep in mind. No running back who finished a season with the most fantasy points at the position has finished any better than fourth the next season.
Without a doubt it's Charles. He was third overall in fantasy scoring and led all running backs by nearly a 30-point margin. While I'm not as stringent on the "no QBs in the first round" rule as Michael Fabiano (why reach for a RB at the end of the round if Peyton Manning, Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers is still there?), I'm not coming anywhere near Brady in the first few stanzas. There's no doubt that Tom Brady can still win football games, but when it comes to winning fantasy matchups, there are plenty of better options out there.
Do you think LeGarrette Blount will get more carries than Stevan Ridley next year? -- @Danodabeast23 (via Twitter)
Step one in that equation is learning if Blount will be back in a Patriots uniform next season. The running back has expressed his desire to remain with the team, so we'll wait and see if the feeling is mutual. If Blount is back, he'll confuse an already confounding backfield rotation. It wouldn't be a shock to be the primary back next season, but that doesn't guarantee that he'll see enough carries to be anything more than a RB3 in many leagues. Make sure you draft a couple more consistent options before you think about checking on any New England running backs.
Keeper league question: Jimmy Graham in Round 3 or Andre Brown in Round 12? -- @tigersfan33 (via Twitter)
Don't overthink this one. If Graham were a wide receiver, he would have been the fourth-highest scoring player at his position (behind Josh Gordon, Demaryius Thomas and Calvin Johnson) -- and he did it while playing much of the season with a bad foot. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Graham come off the board in the second round in plenty of drafts next season. Meanwhile Brown had a nice finish to the 2013 season, but his checkered injury history over the past two seasons could force him down draft boards. It's very likely that you'll be able to select him in a re-draft.
PPR keeper league, keep three with no restrictions -- Demaryius Thomas, Dez Bryant, Reggie Bush, Alfred Morris or Stevan Ridley. -- @kmather (via Twitter)
In a PPR league, there's no question you're going with Thomas, Bryant and Bush. That will give you two of the top WRs in fantasy and low-end RB1 ... but one who is going to catch plenty of passes in Detroit's aerial attack. Morris is an intriguing option in standard leagues, but with just 20 catches in his first two seasons he has slightly less value in PPR formats. As for Ridley, see above.
I need to keep three of the following: Victor Cruz (15th round), Colin Kaepernick (14th), Reggie Bush (seventh) or Matt Forte (sixth) -- @TheScottH (via Twitter)
Forte and Bush are no-brainers. Both of those players could be first rounders in most leagues -- Forte could go as high as No. 3 in some drafts next season. Rounding out your selections should be Kaepernick. He'll be a borderline starter in many leagues next year. To get him with a 14th-round pick is a nice bargain, especially if you can get another bona fide starter earlier in your draft.
That's a tough call since both should be great WR options next year. Still I'd lean toward the younger Allen. Even when Philip Rivers slowed down late in the season, Allen proved to be a productive fantasy option. No one will fault you for going with Nelson, but beware of Randall Cobb, who should play a larger role in Green Bay's offense next season.