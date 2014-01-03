Johnny Manziel closes season in Atlanta, year in Miami

Nobody quite knows how much profit potential the name "Johnny Football" has when it comes to the world of marketing and merchandising, but we know Manziel is willing to fight for it legally. The efforts of Manziel, through his corporation, JMAN2 Enterprises, LLC, to trademark the phrase took an interesting turn this week when it was revealed that his application has been suspended. Someone else filed for that trademark first, but the Manziel camp insists the phrase should be his.