Johnny Manziel back at No. 1; Zach Mettenberger cashing in

It's time to seriously consider Winston as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate after watching the redshirt freshman put on another jaw-dropping performance last weekend. He notched his second career 300-yard passing game against Boston College, and left the college football world floored with a sensational Hail Mary toss at the end of the first half. Most importantly, he showed NFL evaluators that he has composure, confidence and poise to put the team on his back when needed. Of course, Winston will have to do more to secure the hardware for college football's top honor, but he is certainly off to a good start on a team that is vying for national championship recognition.