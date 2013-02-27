Johnny Jolly reinstated by NFL after indefinite suspension

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Johnny Jolly was reinstated by the NFL on Monday, a league spokesman announced, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
Jolly was suspended indefinitely during the 2010 offseason for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was subsequently sentenced to six years in jail in 2011 for violating his probation following multiple arrests for felony possession of codeine. He was released in May 2012 and placed on probation for 10 years.
Jolly started 39 of 48 games for the Packers over his four seasons in the NFL, including 32 straight starts during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.