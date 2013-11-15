Johnny Chronicles: Manziel's Facebook fans want one more year

Could Manziel break his own SEC record for total offense (5,116 yards) this year, despite his downturn in rushing yards? It's not unfathomable. He now has 3,924 for the year, 1,192 yards shy of his own incredible mark from 2012. The Aggies have two regular-season games left, plus a bowl appearance. That gives Manziel three games in which he would have to average just under 400 yards of total offense to reach the mark. In fact, he's averaged close to 400 for the year to date.*

