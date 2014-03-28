Johnny Chronicles: Manziel pro day dominates week's draft buzz

None other than Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice said Thursday that Manziel reminds him of his former quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, Steve Young. We've heard Manziel compared to everyone from Fran Tarkenton to Doug Flutie, from Russell Wilson to Michael Vick. Just about any quarterback with some scrambling skills who has ever been successful in the NFL (Mark Brunell, anyone?). As such, it was actually a different Rice remark that stood out even more: "... if he can just relax, stay in the pocket, deliver the ball down the field with accuracy and get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, I think it's a no-brainer for the Houston Texans to take this guy."