Johnny Chronicles: Manziel could return to Cotton Bowl

Bowls, typically, don't like to extend bids to the same team two years in a row, in part because fan bases don't travel well for an encore performance. But two factors make that a non-issue: 1) This could be Manziel's last college game, and 2) Dallas is an awfully convenient venue for Aggies fans. Forget concerns about ticket sales -- the place would be packed. And that's what matters to bowl committees, anyway. This bowl projection sees an all-Texas matchup in the Cotton Bowl pitting Johnny Football against the pinball offense of Baylor. If that happens, better check the light bulbs in the scoreboard beforehand.