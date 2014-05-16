Johnny Chronicles: Highlights of Manziel's path to NFL draft

2) For all the talk that Cleveland and its reputation for losing games with mediocre quarterbacks was a bad fit for Manziel, he apparently didn't agree. In fact, Manziel texted Browns quarterback coach Dowell Loggains during the draft imploring him to make the move. And after that text was forwarded to general manager Ray Farmer and owner Jimmy Haslam, the Manziel-Browns marriage was eventually made. Of course, it all begs the question: Did Manziel text other teams with a similar plea as he continued to slip in the first round? We might never know, but with millions of dollars on the line, who would limit their last-minute sales pitch to one club?