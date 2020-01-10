Around the NFL

Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) good to go vs. Chiefs

Published: Jan 10, 2020 at 02:31 AM
The Houston Texans will have a key piece of the secondary back on the field as they attempt to slow Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Divisional Round.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who missed the wild-card win over the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, is good to go versus the Chiefs, per a source informed of the situation. Joseph is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

The corner had been listed as limited in practice all week.

Joseph injured the hamstring in Week 17 after just seven plays. The 35-year-old corner missed two games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury. He did not play in the Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs.

While the veteran isn't as spry as his younger years, Joseph brings experience to a Houston secondary that has been roasted this season, allowing 267.2 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. His return should help in the effort to slow Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and the rest of K.C.'s explosive offense.

