John Mellencamp bio

After a move to Columbia Records, he issued the self-titled John Mellencamp in 1998. The gold album included a pair of Top 40 hits in "Your Life is Now" and "I'm Not Running Anymore." In 2000, though he lacked an album of new material to promote on the road, he toured nevertheless, this time with just a violinist and accordionist -- both amateurs. Harking back to the time of folk troubadours like Guthrie, he called it "The Good Samaritan Tour" and traveled around to big cities playing for free and without promotion on street corners during the day. But word spread, such that the 800 or so unsuspecting fans who happened on the first gig in Philadelphia grew to an estimated crowd of 25,000 at the last one in Chicago. In 2001, Cuttin' Heads, another gold album, was released. Keeping current, the disc featured a duet with contemporary r&b artist India.Arie on the Top 20 hit "Peaceful World," which evoked "The Times They Are A-Changin'" in the line "If you're not part of the future then get out of the way." Also guesting were Public Enemy's Chuck D, who contributed a rap to the title track, and country star Trisha Yearwood, who duetted on "Deep Blue Heart."