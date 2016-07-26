John Madden to present Ken Stabler for HOF induction

Ken Stabler's long-overdue induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will come with a fellow Gold Jacket welcoming him into the special fraternity.
Hall of Fame coach John Madden will present Stabler for induction via a prerecorded video, the Hall announced Tuesday. Together in Oakland for nearly a decade, Stabler and Madden reached their respective pinnacles together in the 1976 season, when the Raiders went 13-1 and won Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings. Two seasons later, Madden had had enough, citing burnout as the reason for his sudden retirement. The two never posted a losing season in Oakland.
The headliner of the class, Brett Favre, will become just the second enshrinee to be presented for induction by his wife. Deanna Favre will join Kim Singletary (who presented husband Mike Singletary in 1998) in Hall of Fame history in August.
"Deanna is the best teammate I've ever had," Brett Favre said in a statement. "She has been by my side throughout this journey and I'm so excited that she gets to play such an important role for me."
The rest of the presenters for the Class of 2016 are as follows:
» Edward J. DeBartolo, Jr. -- Lisa DeBartolo, Edward's daughter
» Tony Dungy -- Donnie Shell, Tony's teammate