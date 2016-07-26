John Madden to present Ken Stabler for HOF induction

Hall of Fame coach John Madden will present Stabler for induction via a prerecorded video, the Hall announced Tuesday. Together in Oakland for nearly a decade, Stabler and Madden reached their respective pinnacles together in the 1976 season, when the Raiders went 13-1 and won Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings. Two seasons later, Madden had had enough, citing burnout as the reason for his sudden retirement. The two never posted a losing season in Oakland.