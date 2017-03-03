Around the NFL

John Lynch: 'Game-changing player' possible at No. 2

Published: Mar 03, 2017 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan take over a 2-14 roster that has arguably the worst assembled talent in the NFL. The first-time GM isn't fretting.

On Friday, Lynch told NFL Network's Good Morning Football that his staff doesn't have the stench of that poor season, but gets the rewards of a top selection.

"A lot of people have said almost that they almost feel sorry for me with the No. 2 pick," Lynch said. "I think the great thing -- Kyle and I weren't part of the 2-14 season but the benefit we have now is the No. 2 pick, and that's a great asset. There are so many directions we can go. We can stay pat and find an excellent player, a game-changing player who could help to change the fortunes of our franchise ... there's so many things we can do."

For the next 55 days, the question will be whether that "game-changing player" will be a quarterback. With Colin Kaepernick set to opt out of his contract the, as of now, the 49ers won't have a QB when the new league year opens next week.

Lynch doubled down on his Thursday comments that not having a quarterback on the roster was "somewhat liberating."

"So much of life is perspective and the good part of that is we get to form it the way we want to do that," he said Friday. "There's a number of different routes we can go to find that and we're looking at every single one, including the draft, including free agency, and we're excited about that.

Whether Mitch Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson or another rookie becomes the apple of Shanahan and Lynch's eye will be fettered out over the next seven-plus weeks. Regardless of whether they decide to take a QB high in the draft, the Niners are still likely to add a short-term, lower-cost veteran QB to the mix. Given how bad the roster is, it wouldn't be a shock to see San Francisco kick the quarterback can down the road another year if the team isn't convinced it can find a franchise signal-caller in this draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and CB ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he's 'going to make a full recovery' following concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Tuesday he expects to "make a full recovery" after suffering a concussion in a scary collision Monday with Rams running back Cam Akers.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn't enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson playing for the club again, Caserio cast doubt on the possibility, but didn't dismiss it out of hand, either.
news

Browns DT Malik McDowell arrested in South Florida for public exposure, aggravated battery of officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle ﻿Malik McDowell﻿ was arrested Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on charges of public exposure, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Relationship with Matt LaFleur 'totally good' ahead of 49ers-Packers rematch

The last time Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur met was at the postgame handshake following the Packers' Week 3 victory at Levi's Stadium, with the 49ers coach giving an icy greeting to his colleague. Ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round rematch, Shanahan dismissed any ill will toward LaFleur.
news

Mike Vrabel: 'Big week of practice' for Derrick Henry ahead of Titans' matchup vs. Bengals

The top-seeded Titans anticipate the return of Derrick Henry for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals. "It's going to be a big week of practice for us," coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals' blowout loss to Rams: 'I think experience is a big part of it'

The Cardinals got embarrassed in Kliff Kingsbury's first foray into the NFL's postseason, a 34-11 beatdown at the hands of the rival Rams that was a laugher at halftime.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays first playoff victory: 'I'm just excited for our team to get the win'

Matthew Stafford reflects on the first playoff win of his 13-year career, but the Rams QB is quickly moving on to their next game against the defending Super Bowl champs. 
news

Kyler Murray following Cardinals' loss: 'Disappointing' we could not 'even make it competitive' 

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ had a chance to lead his team to a playoff win and make a significant leap forward in his standing among NFL quarterbacks. He did the opposite on Monday night in a season-ending loss to the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW