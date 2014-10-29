Around the NFL

John Idzik unsure if Geno Smith is franchise QB

Published: Oct 29, 2014 at 02:52 AM

John Idzik isn't having a great week as general manager of the New York Jets.

He followed a 20-point home loss in Buffalo with one of the most bizarre news conferences in area history, one that was routinely panned for its lack of clarity or concrete answers.

Then, on Monday, Idzik taped an interview in which he said he did not know if he had a franchise quarterback. Those quotes started trickling out late on Tuesday night.

"Don't know that. Don't know that," Idzik said, via a transcript provided by SNY. "That's still to be determined. You don't wanna try to answer that question too prematurely, especially when you're dealing with a younger quarterback in Geno. When you're dealing with a younger quarterback, or at any position, but specifically at quarterback, there are going to be rough times. Very rarely do you get the plug and play player in this league, much less at the most difficult position."

While no one is disagreeing with Idzik -- Smith looks nothing like a franchise quarterback -- his lack of conviction is what is worrying Jets fans.

The team did not have an easy time hiring a general manager, and lost out on top targets like Jacksonville's Dave Caldwell early in the process. Was Idzik the man they were truly after, or the best of what was left?

Idzik is the only one who can truly answer that question, and while it's hard to imagine he gets cut loose after 20 months on the job, he needs to start providing reasons for hope moving forward.

