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John Harbaugh uses Revis film to teach Ravens CBs

Published: Jan 06, 2015 at 03:55 AM
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Marc Sessler

For the Ravens to extend their NFL-leading five-game playoff win streak, Baltimore will need to make its share of plays on Saturday against perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis.

"He's a tremendously patient corner,"Ravens coach John Harbaugh said ahead of his team's Divisional Round showdown with the New England Patriots, per The Baltimore Sun.

Harbaugh's respect for Revis is tangible. He revealed that Ravens coaches use tape of the All-Pro to teach their own flock of cover men.

"We talk to our corners, 'Watch Darrelle Revis, watch how he plays technique, watch how square he plays, how patient he is. He's always in the right spot,' " Harbaugh said. "Seems like they run the routes right to him. He has a knack, and he's as good as he ever was."

Revis has teamed with Brandon Browner to give New England one of the NFL's top cornerback duos. With a team-high 14 passes defensed, Revis shined this season against Lions wideout Golden Tate and Denver's Demaryius Thomas. Browner commits too many penalties, but his size brings a physical presence to Bill Belichick's secondary.

"I have to watch the film and get prepared," Ravens receiver Steve Smith said. "They're two great corners and do a great job."

Pro Football Focus notes that Smith has been held to two catches for 21 yards over three career games against Revis. The Ravens under Harbaugh, meanwhile, have gone out of their way to completely avoid the shutdown cornerback during games in 2010 and 2011.

How the white-hot Joe Flacco handles Revis and Browner this weekend is bound to dictate which of these two teams moves on toward Super Bowl XLIX.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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