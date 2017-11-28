Around the NFL

John Harbaugh on Terrell Suggs: 'He's Ponce de Leon'

Published: Nov 28, 2017 at 12:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens sit at 6-5, currently in the driver's seat for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC. John Harbaugh's team is in playoff position thanks mostly to a smothering defense.

The Ravens D has the most takeaways (26) and interceptions (18) in the NFL this season. The 17.0 points per game given up, 305.7 total yards per game allowed, 189.9 pass YPG, 34.2 third down percent, 2.7 sacks per game, and 2.4 takeaways per tilt are all better stats than the 2012 squad that went on to win the Super Bowl.

The key to the Ravens defense has been ageless wonder Terrell Suggs, who earned his third multi-sack game of the season in Monday's win over the Houston Texans. Suggs had 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss, 3 QB hits, one pass defended, and four tackles on the night. His strip-sack of Tom Savage was the game's biggest play in the fourth quarter.

Harbaugh marveled at the 35-year-old pass-rusher after the game.

"Terrell Suggs, I mean, he's Ponce de Leon -- you should put that on the back of his jersey -- he has found the Fountain of Youth," Harbaugh said.

(Shhhhhhhh, no one tell Harbaugh that Juan Ponce de Leon never actually found the Fountain of Youth -- and most historians believe he wasn't even looking for it. Don't ruin a good nickname, fact checkers.)

"He's playing as well, or better, than I've seen him ever play since I have been here," Harbaugh said of Suggs. "He has always played great. Maybe it's just because I'm seeing it this year, but he can close on a quarterback. He gets an edge on a block, and he goes from here to there to get to the quarterback. You don't see guys his age [35] do that. He's just a special guy, an amazing guy. He came over after he did it, and he said, 'Do you want to say thank you, Coach?' (laughter) And I said, 'Yes, I do. Have I ever told you I love you?' Beautiful."

Suggs credited former teammate Ray Lewis for spurring him to strip quarterbacks.

"But Ray [Lewis], my rookie year, I was getting some sacks, but I wasn't stripping the ball, and every time I got a sack, he used to come and [say], 'Sizzle, get the ball. Sizzle, I want the ball,'" Suggs said. "He used to always say that to me. Things like 'those are sacks, too. Get the ball.' So I miss some sacks going for the ball. I missed one tonight going for the ball. Every time I'm getting ready to get the ball, I can hear Ray Lewis saying, 'Sizzle, get the ball. I want the ball.' Ray Lewis, he probably made a tackle tonight. He's always gotten credit."

With a flagging offense among the worst in the NFL the Ravens defense has once again stepped to the forefront to put Harbaugh's squad in playoff position. It doesn't hurt that Baltimore faced Andy Dalton, Deshone Kiser, EJ Manuel, Matt Moore, Brett Hundley, and Tom Savage in their six wins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
news

Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Falcons agree to terms with QB Marcus Mariota on two-year deal

On the same day they traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are signing quarterback ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ to a two-year deal, the team announced. 
news

Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to two-year, $28M deal

New Orleans is re-signing quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ to a two-year, $28 million contract with $21 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

NFL community reacts to Colts' trade with Falcons for QB Matt Ryan

The quarterback carousel kept spinning Monday, as the Colts acquired Matt Ryan. The QB's former teammates in Atlanta, his future teammates in Indianapolis and others around the league reacted to the move.
news

Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 2022 third-round pick

Indianapolis is acquiring veteran QB Matt Ryan from Atlanta for a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
news

Chris Godwin: Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay 'changes everything' for Buccaneers

Chris Godwin recently signed a new three-year contract to stay with the Buccaneers. The veteran receiver said Monday that Tom Brady's return to Tampa changes everything for a team back in Super Bowl-mode.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 21

Baltimore's utility man is staying in Charm City. The Ravens agreed Monday to a three-year deal with fullback ﻿Patrick Ricard. Plus, the Giants added a RB, and a veteran QB returned to Buffalo.
news

Patriots agree to terms with tackle Trent Brown on two-year deal

Trent Brown won't be leaving New England after all. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brown agreed to terms on a new two-year contract with the Patriots.
news

Ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins on joining Bengals: 'I felt like this was the perfect fit from the jump'

New Bengals OT La'el Collins proclaimed to QB Joe Burrow that his new bodyguard is in town after signing a three-year deal.
news

Falcons fielding trade calls for longtime QB Matt Ryan; Colts discussing possible deal

A decision on Matt Ryan's future in Atlanta will come today. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Falcons have fielded trade calls the last few days centered around the former MVP QB.
news

Chargers signing TE Gerald Everett to two-year, $12 million deal

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ has a new toy to play with. The Chargers are signing veteran tight end Gerald Everett to a two-year, $12 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The pact includes $8 million fully guaranteed and a max value of $13.5 million.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW