John Harbaugh on Cam Skattebo's botched backflip: 'Dude, at least stick it'

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo's botched backflip over the weekend surely had some Big Blue brass shaking their heads. Coach John Harbaugh, however downplayed the incident.

During an interview with the Bleav in Giants podcast, Harbaugh didn't seem too bothered by the unnecessary risk, joking about the situation.

"My reaction was — I haven't talked to him yet; I'm going to talk to him, I'm sure. My reaction was this: Dude, at least stick it. I mean, land the thing if you're going to do it, you know?" Harbaugh said, chuckling. "That was my first reaction."

It's easy for Harbaugh to make jokes after Skattebo came out of the flub unscathed. If an injury occurs during his next backward spin, it would be no laughing matter – something surely the coach will express when he does talk to the running back about the incident.

Luckily, Skattebo, who suffered a fractured tibia and right ankle dislocation in October, came out just fine and remains on pace to join teammates at training camp. Giants veterans report next week (July 28).