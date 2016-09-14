Around the NFL

John Harbaugh not happy with Ravens' running game

Published: Sep 14, 2016 at 04:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack had its wings clipped in Week 1 by the Buffalo Bills.

John Harbaugh's team dressed just two backs for the opener. Neither did much of anything.

Justin Forsett started and earned 41 yards on 10 carries (4.1 YPC). Terrance West got 12 carries but went for just 32 yards (2.7 YPC). That worked out to a 3.32 yards per tote average for the duo.

"Three-point-three yards per carry is not what we're looking for," Harbaugh said, via CSN Mid-Atlantic. "We just have to get better. There's no magic formula. You just have to become really good at it and run against the right fronts at the right time and execute."

Harbaugh noted that the offensive line didn't block well for the two backs.

Forsett and West averaged 1.9 yards before first contact, several times having to fight through defenders just to get back near the line of scrimmage. West, in particular, struggled, earning just 1.3 yards after contact.

Entering the season, the Ravens looked to have one of the deepest backfields in the NFL. A rejuvenated West had a fantastic August and continued to look good when he got creases Sunday. Forsett can be a rock. Receiving back Buck Allen was inactive in Week 1. It will be interesting to see if that changes after Sunday's struggles. Impressive rookie Kenneth Dixon is expected to remain out a few more weeks with a knee injury.

The best news for the Ravens? They face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. A lot of offenses will get right versus Hue Jackson's defense in 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Set to start in place for the injured Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says he's going to be aggressive on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. 
news

Mike McDaniel on Dolphins currently being AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

The Miami Dolphins sit at 9-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 14, but head coach Mike McDaniel's response with five games remaining shows what he is focused on. "Call me when it's a 13-game season," McDaniel said.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 
news

'Hard Knocks' gives inside look at Dolphins WR room trying to persuade Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf

In the third episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," the wide receiver room tries to convince Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 13 game of the 2023 season.
news

Jets release QB Tim Boyle after two starts 

The New York Jets are releasing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle after he made two starts this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence suffered right high ankle sprain vs. Bengals; WR Christian Kirk likely needs core muscle surgery

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that QB Trevor Lawrence suffered a right ankle sprain, noting to reporters that all other tests on the injury came out clean.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. passes Marvin Harrison in franchise record books 

Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year in Indianapolis, one that now also includes Colts franchise marks -- surpassing Marvin Harrison.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Eagles rematch: 'We wanna get to this 10th win'

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off Sunday night in a rematch of Week 9's thriller. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the importance of getting his team's 10th win of the 2023 season.