John Harbaugh not happy with Ravens' running game

John Harbaugh's team dressed just two backs for the opener. Neither did much of anything.
Justin Forsett started and earned 41 yards on 10 carries (4.1 YPC). Terrance West got 12 carries but went for just 32 yards (2.7 YPC). That worked out to a 3.32 yards per tote average for the duo.
"Three-point-three yards per carry is not what we're looking for," Harbaugh said, via CSN Mid-Atlantic. "We just have to get better. There's no magic formula. You just have to become really good at it and run against the right fronts at the right time and execute."
Harbaugh noted that the offensive line didn't block well for the two backs.
Forsett and West averaged 1.9 yards before first contact, several times having to fight through defenders just to get back near the line of scrimmage. West, in particular, struggled, earning just 1.3 yards after contact.
Entering the season, the Ravens looked to have one of the deepest backfields in the NFL. A rejuvenated West had a fantastic August and continued to look good when he got creases Sunday. Forsett can be a rock. Receiving back Buck Allen was inactive in Week 1. It will be interesting to see if that changes after Sunday's struggles. Impressive rookie Kenneth Dixon is expected to remain out a few more weeks with a knee injury.
The best news for the Ravens? They face the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. A lot of offenses will get right versus Hue Jackson's defense in 2016.