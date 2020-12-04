Around the NFL

John Harbaugh mum on whether Lamar Jackson will return vs. Cowboys

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 07:36 AM
Kevin Patra

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson﻿, along with several other teammates who tested positive for COVID-19, could return in time to face the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

NFL protocols dictate players who test positive can return in as few as 10 days after self-quarantining, as long as they are asymptomatic and continue to test negative.

Jackson reportedly tested positive on Thanksgiving. Tuesday would mark 12 days since that test.

Coach John Harbaugh wouldn't comment on whether he expected Jackson to be cleared over the weekend, potentially get in a practice or play against the Cowboys. The coach simply noted all decisions on clearing Ravens players would be medical, not football decisions.

"They all have their different days when they're possibly allowed to come back, but those are medical decisions, in the end, not coaching decisions," Harbaugh said Thursday, via the Baltimore Sun. "So when the doctors clear them to practice, that's when we'll have them."

Pushed specifically about Jackson, Harbaugh remained tight-lipped.

"I think I already answered that," he said.

Outside of receiver Marquise Brown﻿, a close friend of Jackson, saying the QB is in "good spirits," there has been no public comments or reports about Jackson's condition or the expectations for Tuesday.

﻿Robert Griffin III﻿ left Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, which leaves ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ as the only healthy QB on the active roster, with ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the practice squad.

Sitting at 6-5, the Ravens need Jackson back to stem the tide after three straight losses. At this point, Harbaugh isn't saying whether he expects the MVP QB back against Dallas or not. The coming days should break the silence.

