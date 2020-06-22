John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

As the Baltimore Ravens virtual offseason comes to an end this week, coach John Harbaugh said the AFC's reigning No. 1 seed escaped with its health.

The biggest looming question was that of center Matt Skura, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late November. Harbaugh raved about Skura's recovery Monday.

"We're healthy. Yeah, we're healthy," Harbaugh said. "Matt Skura was the biggest injury we had last year and he looks to be like he's ahead of schedule. Really impressed with how hard he's worked at it. He really looks good out there. I think it was reported that the time, the workout that we did, the timing of the conditioning test, he just blew the thing away. That's remarkable. So we go in healthy."

With Skura suffering an ACL tear and dislocated knee, the Ravens would be ecstatic if he is good to at any point in the early part of the season given the normal timetable for such injuries. The report of his ahead of schedule recovery in June is a promising sign.