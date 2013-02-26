John Harbaugh inducted into alma mater's 'Cradle of Coaches'

OXFORD, Ohio -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will be inducted into the "Cradle of Coaches" at his alma mater Miami University next year.

John Harbaugh's team won Super Bowl XLVII, beating his brother Jim's San Francisco 49ers 34-31 for the Ravens' second NFL title. John Harbaugh graduated from the southwest Ohio school in 1984.

A bronze, life-size statue of Harbaugh will be added to the Cradle of Coaches display on a plaza outside Yager Stadium early next year, joining the statues of Earl "Red" Blaik, Paul Brown, Carm Cozza, Paul Dietzel, Weeb Ewbank, Ara Parseghian, John Pont and Bo Schembechler.

The statues honor Miami graduates who have been named a coach of the year, won a national or pro title, or been inducted into the college or NFL Hall of Fame.

"To me, there is no greater recognition in coaching," Harbaugh said in a statement. "To be included with these great men is something only dreamed about."

When the Ravens won the Super Bowl, Harbaugh joined Ewbank and Brown as Miami alumni who have taken their teams to NFL titles. Ewbank won NFL titles with the Baltimore Colts and a Super Bowl title with the New York Jets. Paul Brown won NFL titles with the Cleveland Browns before the Super Bowl era.

