Around the NFL

John Harbaugh: I expect Ronnie Stanley to start for us

Published: Jun 09, 2016 at 01:06 AM

Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn't have time to play games with his scattershot offensive line, which is why first-round pick Ronnie Stanley needs to grow up fast.

"He's the sixth pick in the draft," Harbaugh said of Stanley, via the team's official site. "I expect him to start."

He added: "If he's not good enough to do it or somebody is better than him -- if somebody beats him out or he can't beat somebody out -- then that's how it's going to go."

Harbaugh battled back with a reporter who asked if Stanley would get some work at guard, which seems to be the plan of attack for the Miami Dolphins and their first-round pick, Laremy Tunsil. Instead, it seems like Harbaugh wants Stanley to unseat left tackle Eugene Monroe, who was cleared for workouts on Wednesday after offseason shoulder surgery.

Obviously, having Stanley play the position he was projected for would be the best-case scenario for the Ravens, even if that means putting Monroe in an awkward spot. The unit as a whole would be much stronger with a healthy Monroe at left tackle and Stanley on the right side, but maybe this is Harbaugh's way of securing his anchor right away.

These kinds of statements are tough to parse during offseason workouts because coaches often find themselves in a spot where they need to light a fire under their rookies before the summer break. Does he really want Stanley on the left side or does he want the best version of Stanley come training camp so he can plug him in wherever he wants?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.
news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 