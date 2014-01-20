John Fox: Wes Welker's had no ill 'intent' with hit

Denver Broncos coach John Fox insists Wes Welker acted in good faith during Sunday'sAFC Championship Game.
After Patriots coach Bill Belichick singled out the Denver slot receiver for a "deliberate" hit on New England cornerback Aqib Talib, Fox said the Broncos"were not doing anything with intent."
Fox told reporters that he hadn't even heard the comments from Belichick, who railed against Welker's vicious block on Talib as "one of the worst plays I've seen" and a "deliberate play by the receiver to take out Aqib. No attempt to get open."
"I would say that most pass routes we run, there's an intent to get open," Fox said with a smile.
FedEx Air & Ground Players of Year
Peyton Manning set new NFL single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55). Was it the best performance for a quarterback in 2013?
FoxSports.com's Mike Garafolo noted that Denver's coach suggested that New England also used its own receivers to create traffic over the middle of the field. The Patriots did, indeed, run a nearly identical play in the first quarter with wideout Julian Edelman delivering a hit that rattled Broncos cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
We argued Sunday that Welker should have been called for pass interference, but officials viewed the scenario as a judgment call over whether contact between Welker and Talib occurred as the ball was being touched by Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas.