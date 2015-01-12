John Fox's split with Denver Broncos just the first domino to fall

Fox's departure is a bit of a stunner, because he compiled a 46-18 record, won the division each of his four years and had previously taken the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl. But when John Elway signed Peyton Manning three years ago, then loaded up on stars to surround him, the expectation was that the Broncos would win a Lombardi Trophy. They got to the Super Bowl last year, but were overwhelmed by the Seattle Seahawks. Elway then went on a free-agency spending spree to shore up the defense and made no secret about the fact that Denver was gearing up for another Super Bowl push.