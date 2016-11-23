 Skip to main content
John Fox: Jay Cutler day-to-day with shoulder injury

Published: Nov 23, 2016 at 07:10 AM

The Bears don't think quarterback Jay Cutler is done for the season just yet.

Coach John Fox said that Cutler's right shoulder injury is "not season-ending, contrary to the reports you hear." He added that he is not sure if Cutler will definitely be out against the Titans on Sunday.

"My experience with Jay, he's a tough son of a gun," Fox said, "so he doesn't go typical of the lengths people put into it as far as weeks and whatnot, so right now he's day-to-day."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Cutler sustained a labrum tear in his throwing shoulder. The pair reported that Cutler was going to get a second opinion, though the initial diagnosis could sideline him for the rest of the season.

The Bears signed quarterback David Fales off the Bears' practice squad, which was made official Wednesday. Former Eagles and Cardinals quarterback Matt Barkley is currently next in line behind Cutler on the depth chart.

Earlier this week, the Bears tried to sign quarterback Jake Rudock off the Detroit Lions' practice squad, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. The Lions elected to promote him Wednesday rather than lose them to their NFC North rival.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

