John Fox hints Brian Hoyer could remain Bears' starter

We know, you can never get too excited about Hoyer, even if Mike Lombardi loves to remind us of how great he could be. The quarterback who is still the lone man at his position to own a winning record as a Browns starter can also morph into the passer who groans before his errant throw is even intercepted. But count John Fox as one of those who is going to believe in the man who replaced injured starter Jay Cutler (sprained thumb).