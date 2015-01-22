John Fox, Gary Kubiak, Marc Trestman ride three-team carousel

On this week's edition of "NFL Monday QB" on CBS Sports Network, my colleague Steve Beuerlein provided excellent insight on the situation: "The problem is, the quarterback, Peyton Manning, is not a great fit for that system. It requires the quarterback to be an up-the-field thrower. ... Peyton Manning cannot get the ball down the field the way that Gary Kubiak is going to want to. ... I don't see it being a great fit. And I would not be surprised if Peyton decides to hang it up. Unless he really wants to come back and get after Brett Favre's (yardage) record and give it one more shot. But I think the window is already closing on Peyton as far as Super Bowl opportunities -- and I think he knows that, as well."