Around the NFL

John Fox, Denver Broncos part ways after four seasons

Published: Jan 12, 2015 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Whether or not Sunday's Divisional Round loss marks Peyton Manning's final game in Denver, it will stand as John Fox's last game on the Broncos' sideline.

Fox told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington on Monday that he and the Broncos have reached a mutual decision to part ways. The team later confirmed the move through a released statement.

Although general manager John Elway insisted Sunday that Fox was coming back, there were whispers around the league last week that the move would be forthcoming if the Broncos could not get past the Colts.

Fox and Elway did not see eye-to-eye on several issues, reports NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. In fact, an executive with a team searching for a head coach told Rapoport that he expected Fox to be available by Monday afternoon.

"John Fox and I met for more than an hour on Monday afternoon to discuss the 2014 season and our goals for the future," Elway said in a statement on Monday. "During our open and candid conversation, it became clear that it was best for both the Denver Broncos and Coach Fox to move on and make this change."

"I had a productive visit with John Elway this afternoon in which we were both very honest about our time together and how to best move forward," Fox said through a statement released from the team. "After this discussion, John and I mutually agreed that the timing was right for this decision."

Where do the Broncos go from here?

Darlington reports Elway has informed members of the coaching staff that they have permission to look elsewhere, as the next head coach will have the option of replacing or retaining them.

That includes offensive coordinator Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, prime head-coaching candidates for the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders, respectively.

The 49ers will meet with Gase to sell him on the job Tuesday, Rapoport reports.

Darlington added Tuesday that Gase's session with the Niners is expected to be a marathon. Elway plans and hopes to meet with Gase when it concludes, per Darlington, and Broncos feel like they'll get their chance to make their pitch. However, that there's no sense within the organization what Gase ultimately will do.

If Gase ends up in San Francisco, Manning faces the unappetizing prospect of learning a new offense. That would, of course, factor into Manning's offseason decision-making process.

The potential for a housecleaning on the coaching staff suggests Elway plans to do more than minor tinkering with the roster. The Broncos have to address the futures of more than a half-dozen key free agents, including Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas, Wes Welker, Terrance Knighton, Rahim Moore and Orlando Franklin.

As for Fox, he finishes his Broncos tenure with a 46-18 record over four years, bringing his 13-year career record to 119-89.

He turned the franchise around after the Josh McDaniels debacle, winning a playoff game with Tim Tebow at quarterback before capturing the AFC West title in three consecutive season with Manning running the offense.

Although widely respected in NFL circles, he was severely out-coached in Super Bowl XLVIII and came up short as the heavy favorite on Sunday.

Fox made it clear Monday that he wants to continue coaching.

"All eyes are on Chicago," per Rapoport. The team's ownership wants to pair young general manager Ryan Pace with a veteran head coach. It doesn't hurt that Fox's closest NFL friend is Saints coach Sean Payton, who worked with Pace for years in New Orleans.

Beyond the Bears' opportunity, Fox is now free to interview with the 49ers, Jets, Falcons and Raiders for their own vacancies.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Divisional Round game and ranks the remaining quarterbacks still standing. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Rams acquiring CB Troy Hill from Browns in trade

The Browns traded cornerback Troy Hill back to the Rams in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers fielded Deebo Samuel trade offers, but 'nothing was even remotely close'

A week after reports of Deebo Samuel's trade request from the 49ers surfaced, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the matter for the first time following the conclusion of the draft's third round on Friday.

news

Giants GM Schoen quells Kadarius Toney trade rumors following second-round selection of slot receiver

Following the selection of a slot receiver on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the trade rumors of last year's first-round wideout, Kadarius Toney.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW