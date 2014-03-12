John Elway's spending spree keeps Denver Broncos charging on

For anybody who has paid attention to Elway since he first landed on the football radar as a college player, this aggressive approach to free agency could not have come as much of a surprise. He returned to football after retirement, despite successful auto and restaurant businesses, because there was no scoreboard in those lines of work. And ever since he re-alighted on the Broncos, Elway has applied the same competitive zeal to the vagaries of free agency and the salary cap that he once unleashed on opponents who wore shoulder pads instead of suits. One look at Elway's constricted face, less than 48 hours after the Broncos had been blown out of Super Bowl XLVIII by the Seattle Seahawks, made it easy to predict he would channel his rage into bending this roster to his will. The person who gave the Broncos "The Drive" had his foot on the gas again.