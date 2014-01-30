John Elway's second act: Denver Broncos back in Super Bowl

"I think we were pretty convinced he was not going to fail," Broncos president Joe Ellis said. "He was very passionate about his belief that he needed to get into that, dive into it completely. Knowing his competitive nature -- his football intelligence, his leadership capabilities -- that's something we were lacking on the football side at the end of 2010. I remember looking back on that and thinking, if we can get John in here, we can not only stop the bleeding, we can move forward and correct things very quickly. I don't think John could have gone into this and afforded to fail, knowing how competitive he is. It would have eaten at him. It would have killed him to not be successful."