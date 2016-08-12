John Elway's contrarian plan; Tyrod Taylor's franchise status

There is clearly a ton of pressure on the defense to find a way to play at a high level without a marquee player along the front line. The team has put all of its faith in Rod Marinelli working a miracle with the unit by getting each defender to buy into the importance of effort and execution on each snap. Now, I love the intensity and discipline that I saw from the defense when I watched practice. I saw 11 defenders flying to the ball on every play and the emphasis was clearly on generating turnovers after the disappointing performance a season ago, when Dallas had an NFL-low 11 takeaways. Guys were raking and punching at the ball at every turn, and the coaches dedicated multiple periods before, during and after practice to this pursuit. While I do believe the diligent work on the practice field will result in better production in that area, I still have major concerns about the lack of an established pass rusher. The suspensions of Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence will leave the team without a proven speed rusher off the edge, and I just don't know if the worker bees (Tyrone Crawford and Benson Mayowa) can get it done consistently. The Cowboys probably will need to resort to more blitzing in order to apply heat on the passer, and that puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the secondary to hold up in man coverage.