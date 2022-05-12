Around the NFL

John Elway on new Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'He's kind of the piece we needed'

Published: May 11, 2022 at 09:53 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Eleven quarterbacks have started games for the Denver Broncos since the franchise won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning at the helm.

None of them has been able to lead the club back to the postseason.

It's a dubious number that Broncos president of football operations John Elway no doubt knows well and is hoping will stop with No. 12. The 12th starting quarterback since Manning is poised to be Russell Wilson, who Denver acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

Along with a resume that includes a Super Bowl win and nine Pro Bowl appearances, Wilson brought with him mile-high expectations for the Broncos to put together a postseason run after six straight seasons of falling short of the playoffs.

"We're excited that he's in town, there's no question. He's kind of the piece that we needed," Elway said Wednesday, via the Associated Press.

From Trevor Siemian to Drew Lock with a Case Keenum here, a Joe Flacco there and a Brett Rypien and plenty more in between, the Broncos' quarterback carousel since "The Sheriff" holstered his guns has moved along at a dizzying pace. There's been plenty of promise along the way, but the end result has always been the same with the Broncos home for the playoffs.

Wilson is tasked with changing all that. Though he's coming off a season in which he and the Seahawks failed to advance to the playoffs, it was just the second time in his career that he didn't lead his squad to a postseason berth.

"Like any year, we've got to stay healthy, and we've had a tough time doing that the last several years," Elway said. "So, if we can stay healthy, Russell's been there, he's won Super Bowls. He knows what it takes and the leadership that he's providing is tremendous."

The 2022 NFL season doesn't kick off for more than three months, but Wilson's already infused Denver with excitement and optimism. General manager George Paton delivered what Elway believes to be the missing piece to the Broncos' championship puzzle, but Elway, who played in five Super Bowls, knows full well there's still a long and arduous road ahead.

"George did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him up here," Elway said. "So, it's great to see that fan base energized again, and we've got a chance to compete in that AFC West, which is obviously going to be tough."

Related Content

news

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson ready for the grind: 'There's no pretty boy work in the trenches'

Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson is ready to grind it out in the trenches and ready to bring the wood. "My mindset is violence," Johnson said. "There's no pretty work in the trenches."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 11

The Bears have added another quarterback with starting experience to their roster. Chicago is signing Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source.

news

Veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes signs with Texans

It took a couple of months, but Jerry Hughes finally found his next NFL home. The veteran edge rusher signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

news

Carl Lawson: Jets' defensive line 'a breeding ground for absolute monsters'

The Jets' defense sorely missed Carl Lawson last year. Now healthy, Lawson expected to be ready for training camp and is excited for the potential of New York's pass rushers.

news

Buccaneers WRs coach confident in strength of receiving depth: 'Competition across the board'

Mike Evans is back in Tampa Bay , as is Chris Godwin, but the rest of the Buccaneer' receiving group has to sort itself out. That process begins with spring workouts and figures to include some interesting competitors.

news

Andy Reid on Ryan Tannehill's 'mentor' comments: Alex Smith was 'greatest thing' for Patrick Mahomes

Ryan Tannehill said last week that it's not his job to mentor rookie QB Malik Willis in Tennessee. The comments reverberated around the league, including in Kansas City, where Andy Reid reflected on Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes' realtionship.

news

Buccaneers planning for another 'redshirt year' for QB Kyle Trask

Clyde Christensen tossed cold water on the possibility of Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask playing a larger role with Tampa Bay in 2022. Instead of battling to be Tom Brady's understudy, it's back to the bench and the books for Trask.

news

Mike McCarthy set to return to Lambeau Field in Cowboys-Packers game in Week 10 on FOX

The Cowboys and Packers will continue their rivalry during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season when Green Bay hosts Dallas on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

news

Nelson Agholor not focused on living up to contract: 'I'm excited to have my best season with the Patriots'

After signing a big contract and following it up with a lackluster season, Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor isn't focused on the dollars and cents of it all, but more so on fulfilling his potential as a crucial piece to the Patriots' offense going forward.

news

Byron Leftwich clarifies he'll continue to handle offensive game plan: I'm 'no risk it, no biscuit, too'

Asked Tuesday if the now-retired Bruce Arians would have input on the Buccaneers offensive game plan in his new role of senior advisor to the general manager, Byron Leftwich did his best to clear up how things will be and how things have been.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux pays for Graham Gano's No. 5 jersey with $50K donation to charity

After publicly professing his desire to wear No. 5 as an NFL player, Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux has made a deal with kicker Graham Gano in which Thibodeaux donated $50,000 to the charity Puppies Behind Bars as payment for the number.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW