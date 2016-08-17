Around the NFL

John Elway not fretting about Broncos' QB decision

Published: Aug 17, 2016 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' quarterback battle continues to be the most interesting preseason competition in the NFL.

Gary Kubiak won't even name a starting quarterback for Saturday's preseason game versus the San Francisco 49ers. With Mark Sanchez starting the first game, there is a good argument to be made that Trevor Siemian deserves a go with the first team this week. Kubiak summarily called the competition "very close."

John Elway is confident that Kubiak will make the right decision. The GM's assurance is buoyed by the team he's built around the quarterback position.

"The good thing is we've got a good enough team around them," Elway told USA Today's Tom Pelissero. "We'll be able to run the ball, and we won't throw them out there and say, 'You guys have to go win this.' Do your job, make good decisions and keep the team in position to win. And that's really all we're asking of that position right now."

The Broncos' top-rated defense from a year ago looked every bit as good the first preseason game, shutting out the Chicago Bears -- including destroying the Bears' first-team offense -- without their top two cornerbacks and top two pass rushers.

A receiver group of Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and finally emerging Cody Latimer gives any quarterback quality targets that can win against top-flight corners. A stout running game led by C.J. Anderson should be the focal point of Kubiak's offense one again, alleviating some of the pressure on the signal-caller.

Aside from quarterback, the steadiness of a remade offensive line is the Broncos' biggest question mark heading into Week 1.

Denver proved last year it could win with replacement-level quarterback play. Elway believes that could be the case once again.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

