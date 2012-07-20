John Elway knows Broncos need more than Peyton Manning

"Yeah, no question," Elway said, nodding for emphasis and explaining that "if that's one thing that I ever learned, having been through three Super Bowls where we didn't run the football very well," it's that a good ground game is necessary. "Then, once we did get it and win Super Bowls, we had great balance and were able to run the ball as well as throw it and play good defense and special teams," he said. "To be able to get a football team that's capable of competing for world championships, you always got to get a little bit lucky, but you got to have all phases to win it all."