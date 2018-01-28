John Elway: Broncos have picks to trade for, draft QB

He spent some of the week at the Senior Bowl in an attempt to get to know the quarterback prospects there, which included Wyoming's Josh Allen (whose style looks a lot like two quarterbacks who were on Denver's roster in 2017) and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. He'll get plenty of additional time to survey them and the rest of the class before making a decision under center. It's a call that could prove to be Elway's most important of his executive career.