John Dorsey: Chiefs have work to do at wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first team in over 60 years to go an entire season without a touchdown by a wide receiver.
General manager John Dorsey made it clear this week that the position will be a top priority in the offseason.
"I think that the stats speak for themselves," Dorsey said. "We're going to have to do some work there."
If Broncos general manager John Elway hadn't swooped in to snatchEmmanuel Sanders away from Kansas City in March, we might be writing a Chiefs playoff preview rather than a lament about the lack of wide-receiver production.
"At the time, we thought we had some players that could help us," Dorsey explained. "But then as you go into the free agency process, you missed on a couple of guys. And then as the draft unfolded there were certain guys that you had pegged in certain situations that they may have peeled off a step or two before you so then you still have got to go with the best player, and we kind of stayed true to that."
Dorsey has his work cut out for him, as nominal go-to receiver Dwayne Bowe has devolved into one of the NFL's most overpaid players the past two seasons. Thanks to Bowe's one-game suspension to open the 2014 season, the Chiefscan cut ties painlessly in 2015.
Minus Bowe, quarterback Alex Smith wouldn't have a single returning wide receiver with more than 20 catches.
"We have to put some more pieces around him," Dorsey said of Smith. "I think he's lived up to what he thought he would be."
With Dez Bryant, Demaryius Thomas and Randall Cobb unlikely to reach the open market, the most attractive free agents will be Torrey Smith, Jeremy Maclin, Cecil Shorts and Michael Crabtree.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this weekend's four Wild-Card matchups and predicts who will advance. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.