Around the NFL

John DeFilippo out as Jaguars OC after one season

Published: Jan 13, 2020 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Big changes are coming to the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff.

The team announced Monday they mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

DeFilippo spent just one season in Jacksonville. With a struggling offensive line and little ground attack, the Jags finished ranked 26th in the NFL in points and 20th in yards, averaging 342 per game in 2019. Jacksonville finished 6-10 on the season.

DeFilippo became the Jaguars OC after being fired from Minnesota after 13 games in 2018. He was the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016-2017. The 41-year-old was also the Cleveland Browns OC in 2015. With an opening in Philly at OC after the team dismissed Mike Groh, it wouldn't be a shock to see DeFilippo land back with the Eagles.

The Jags parting ways with DeFilippo comes somewhat as a surprise after the OC helped develop quarterback Gardner Minshew, who unleashed an entertaining rookie season. Continuing Minshew's maturation will be the key for the next offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

Coach Doug Marrone, who kept his job for another year, will move forward with an overhauled offensive coaching staff. Along with DeFilippo, the Jags are replacing QB coach Scott Milanovich, who became the head coach of the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos. Assistant running backs coach John Donovan joined the University of Washington as offensive coordinator.

Moving on from DeFilippo means the Jags will be on their third OC in three years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was voted the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel named 2021 AP NFL Coach of the Year

The Titans overcame the loss of their most impactful player among a rash of injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, and now their coach has been honored accordingly. Mike Vrabel was named the NFL AP Coach of the Year on Thursday. He is the first coach in Titans history to earn the award.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was revealed at NFL Honors on Thursday night. Among the inductees were Richard Seymour, LeRoy Butler and Tony Boselli.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow named 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named the 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday at "NFL Honors" in Los Angeles.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase named 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."
news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt named 2021 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt's record-tying season clinched the NFL's AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt's 22.5 sacks tied Michael Strahan's record for most in NFL history since sacks began being recorded in 1982.
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2021 NFL season

Thursday night celebrates another year of excellence in the NFL with the 11th edition of NFL Honors, which aired live nationally on ABC at 9 p.m. ET from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual event features the announcement of The Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Dan Quinn earns 2021 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after Cowboys' turnaround 

In one season's time, Dan Quinn turned the Cowboys defense from a laughingstock to a driving force in the club winning the NFC East title. That remarkable reversal of fortune in Quinn's first season as Dallas DC led to him being named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday at NFL Honors.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's development, says Dolphins need to 'grow together'

Mike McDaniel's introductory press conference on Thursday marked the dawn of a new day for the Dolphins. The first-time head coach's comments on Tua Tagovailoa suggest he is not concerned about the young QB's role in the team's future going forward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW