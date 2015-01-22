John DeFilippo: Not sure if starting QB is in the building

The new offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns told reporters on Thursday that he got to know Manziel in the lead-up to last May's draft and is "looking forward to working with Johnny."
Neither DeFilippo -- the former Raiders quarterbacks assistant -- nor coach Mike Pettine would go so far as to name Johnny Football their offensive centerpiece.
"We're not sure if our starting quarterback's in the building right now or not," DeFilippo said. "If he is, that's great. If he's not, that's great, too. Whoever's in that room is going to be coached hard, be held accountable and be expected to do the things that we expect out of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks."
DeFilippo has yet to unpack Manziel's seven quarters of game film, but the first-time play-caller clarified that all Browns quarterbacks will begin the offseason with a clean slate. He even plans to meet with impending free agent Brian Hoyer this week.
DeFilippo praised the talent in place with Joe Thomas and Alex Mack along the offensive line and drama-magnet Josh Gordon spread out wide, but the black hole under center still swirls in Cleveland.
If DeFilippo can solve that problem -- something no coach has done since the days of Bernie Kosar -- he'll never buy a drink again along the shores of Lake Erie.
